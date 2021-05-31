Australia shares set to open lower on virus woes; NZ rises

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares are likely to open in the red on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections continue to spike in the state of Victoria, while investors await the country's central bank decision on the cash rate later in the day.

June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open in the red on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections continue to spike in the state of Victoria, while investors await the country's central bank decision on the cash rate later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4% to a 29.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had fallen 0.2% on Monday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.2% to 12,341.83 points in early trade.

Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to reaffirm its guidance of a cash rate remaining at record lows "until 2024 at the earliest".

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters