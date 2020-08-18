Australia shares set to open lower on fresh tensions with China

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open marginally lower on Wednesday as its biggest trading partner, China, began an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine in a move that is likely to worsen ties between the two nations.

The local share price index futures fell 0.12%, a 61.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.8% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.5% by 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Deepali Saxena Editing by Chris Reese) ((Deepali.Saxena@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.