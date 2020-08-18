Australia shares set to open lower on fresh tensions with China

Australian shares were poised to open marginally lower on Wednesday as its biggest trading partner, China, began an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine in a move that is likely to worsen ties between the two nations.

The local share price index futures fell 0.12%, a 61.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.8% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.5% by 2205 GMT.

