Australia shares set to open lower on commodity slump, track Wall Street

March 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, as weaker commodity prices will likely weigh on the benchmark and tracking a fall on Wall Street as participants await the result of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 24.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.