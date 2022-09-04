Australia shares set to open lower; NZ stocks down

Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, in-tandem with global moves, as investor sentiment remained subdued on fears of aggressive rate hike bets, coupled with a likely fall in mining stocks on softer underlying prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 36.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 2230 GMT.

