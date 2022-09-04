Australia shares set to open lower; NZ stocks down

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, in-tandem with global moves, as investor sentiment remained subdued on fears of aggressive rate hike bets, coupled with a likely fall in mining stocks on softer underlying prices.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 2230 GMT.
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.