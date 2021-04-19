Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares are expected to open in the red on Tuesday, slipping from their 14-month high, tracking Wall Street and global peers lower while awaiting direction from corporate earnings.

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open in the red on Tuesday, slipping from their 14-month high, tracking Wall Street and global peers lower while awaiting direction from corporate earnings.

The local share price index futures fell 0.45%, a 47.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended largely unchanged on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More