Australia shares set to open lower; NZ slips

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday in line with overnight losses on the Wall Street, as investors await minutes of the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, due later today.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 19.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,107.25 in early trade. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru)

