Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slides

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open significantly lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global equities as the U.S. Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer rate stance and slowing economic activity in China sparked recession fears.

The local share price index futures fell 1.2%, a 126.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade.

