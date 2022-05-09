Australia shares set to open lower; NZ slides

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slide at open on Tuesday, tracking a sharp fall in world equities as rate hike worries continue to dent risk appetite and oil prices tumble on threatened demand outlook.

The local share price index futures fell 1.4%, a 117.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 1.2% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 1.1% at 11,262.16 in early trade.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.