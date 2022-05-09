Australia shares set to open lower; NZ slides

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slide at open on Tuesday, tracking a sharp fall in world equities as rate hike worries continue to dent risk appetite and oil prices tumble on threatened demand outlook.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 1.1% at 11,262.16 in early trade.
