Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slides

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by likely losses in commodity-reliant indexes due to weaker prices, rising Omicron infections and worries around an interest rate hike.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by likely losses in commodity-reliant indexes due to weaker prices, rising Omicron infections and worries around an interest rate hike.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, and were trading at a 149.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had ended 0.1% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.3% to 12,856.85 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters