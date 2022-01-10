Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slides

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by likely losses in commodity-reliant indexes due to weaker prices, rising Omicron infections and worries around an interest rate hike.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, and were trading at a 149.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had ended 0.1% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.3% to 12,856.85 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.