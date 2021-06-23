Australia shares set to open lower, NZ rises

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country's most populous state New South Wales, prompting neighbouring states to close their borders.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 128.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% at 12,603.39 in early trade.

(Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Vasudha.Kaukuntla@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.