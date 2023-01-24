Australia shares set to open lower, NZ rises

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to fall at open on Wednesday, likely dragged down by energy stocks as oil prices dipped on concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 65.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.