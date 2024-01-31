Australia shares set to open lower, NZ flat

News & Insights

January 31, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday after ending at an all-time high in the previous session, as investors look at the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement which gave no hint a rate cut was imminent.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 121.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,866.45 in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

