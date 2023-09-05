News & Insights

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat

September 05, 2023 — 06:29 pm EDT

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Wednesday, with local mining stocks likely to fall on weak prices, while lacklustre economic data in China and Europe fueled worries about slowing global growth.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 48.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

