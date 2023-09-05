Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Wednesday, with local mining stocks likely to fall on weak prices, while lacklustre economic data in China and Europe fueled worries about slowing global growth.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 48.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.