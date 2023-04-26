News & Insights

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ flat

April 26, 2023 — 06:34 pm EDT

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally lower on Thursday with likely pressure from an extended fall in local miners on weak commodity prices, while mounting fears of a global recession sent market participants fleeing for safe havens.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 9.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.1% on Wednesday.

