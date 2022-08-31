Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking selling on Wall Street overnight as fears about aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve persist, while weak underlying prices are expected to weigh on domestic commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 2.1%, a 147.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 0.2% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed at 11,599.59 points in early trading.

