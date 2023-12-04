Australia shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Tuesday, possibly weighed by commodity stocks on weakness in underlying commodity prices, while investors look for the Reserve Bank of Australia's key rate decision due later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, an 18.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,318.38 in early trade.

