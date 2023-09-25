Australia shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, likely weighed by miners and gold stocks on weak commodity prices, while investors continue to digest the possibility of interest rates staying higher for longer.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 34.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.07% to 11,368.54 by 2146 GMT.

