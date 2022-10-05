Australia shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street which snapped a two-day rally overnight, and as the prospect of continued U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes likely weighed on investors.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 41.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.7% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11145.2 points in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

