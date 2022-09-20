Australia shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drop on Wednesday, as investors prepare for a much-expected rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve to control runaway inflationary pressures.

The local share price index futures fell 1.2%, a 9.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% by 1043 GMT.

((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.