Australia shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to drop on Wednesday, as investors prepare for a much-expected rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve to control runaway inflationary pressures.

The local share price index futures fell 1.2%, a 9.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% by 1043 GMT.

