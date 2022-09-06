Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall in early trade on Wednesday, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its interest rates and signalled more tightening to rein in soaring inflation.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.6%, a 76.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1% by 2230 GMT.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.