Australia shares set to open lower, NZ drifts higher

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to fall at the open on Friday, as weak iron ore prices due to fresh COVID lockdowns in China could hurt miners, while local tech stocks might come under pressure from weak overnight close on Wall Street.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 32.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 2156 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

