Australia shares set to open lower, NZ down

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as energy stocks are likely to dip on renewed concerns about resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe, dampening risk appetite.

The local share price index futures fell 0.61%, a 45.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,689.99 points in early trade, with Meridian Energy falling 0.8% after selling its Australian energy business for A$729 million ($527.29 million). ($1 = 1.3826 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

