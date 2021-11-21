Australia shares set to open lower, NZ down

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as energy stocks are likely to dip on renewed concerns about resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe, dampening risk appetite.

The local share price index futures fell 0.61%, a 45.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,689.99 points in early trade, with Meridian Energy falling 0.8% after selling its Australian energy business for A$729 million ($527.29 million). ($1 = 1.3826 Australian dollars)

