Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall at open on Friday, likely weighed down by commodity stocks on weakened prices, while investors digest U.S. inflation data which raised hopes that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, to a 76.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% to 7,357.4 points on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,793.57 points during early trade.

