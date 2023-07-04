Australia shares set to open lower, NZ down

News & Insights

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drift lower at open on Wednesday as renewed weakness in underlying prices is expected to weigh on domestic miners, while a boost in oil prices amid supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia may propel energy stocks higher.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1% to 11,972.4 points in early trade.

