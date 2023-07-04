Australia shares set to open lower, NZ down

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drift lower at open on Wednesday as renewed weakness in underlying prices is expected to weigh on domestic miners, while a boost in oil prices amid supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia may propel energy stocks higher.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1% to 11,972.4 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.