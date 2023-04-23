Australia shares set to open lower, NZ down

April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to start the week marginally lower on Monday as uncertainties around corporate earnings and economic outlook capped risk appetite, while dull commodity prices are also expected to weigh on the resource-heavy bourse.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 2.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.4% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11895.4 points in early trade.

