Australia shares set to open lower, NZ dips

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday after the central bank flagged further rate hikes to control inflation, crushing hopes for a pause in tightening, while the market looks for signs of cooling in the economy from third-quarter GDP data due later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 36.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 2122 GMT.

