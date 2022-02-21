Australia shares set to open lower as Ukraine worries simmer, NZ gains

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained bleak on worries of a possible escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in the near future.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.19% in early trade.
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.