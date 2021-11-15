Australia shares set to open lower as commodity prices drag, NZ flat

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are headed for a weaker start on Tuesday as subdued commodity prices may drag resource-related stocks, while investors await U.S. retail sales data due later in the day to gauge the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, 37.1 points lower compared with the S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.4% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.02% to 12,961.94 points in early trade.

