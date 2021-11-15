Australia shares set to open lower as commodity prices drag, NZ flat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are headed for a weaker start on Tuesday as subdued commodity prices may drag resource-related stocks, while investors await U.S. retail sales data due later in the day to gauge the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are headed for a weaker start on Tuesday as subdued commodity prices may drag resource-related stocks, while investors await U.S. retail sales data due later in the day to gauge the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, 37.1 points lower compared with the S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.4% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.02% to 12,961.94 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters