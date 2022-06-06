Australia shares set to open lower ahead of RBA rate decision; NZ dips

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to fall at the open on Tuesday, ahead of the country's central bank policy meeting where it is expected to raise interest rates by a modest 25 basis points to bring down soaring inflation.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 0.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2223 GMT.

