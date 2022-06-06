Australia shares set to open lower ahead of RBA rate decision; NZ dips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares were expected to fall at the open on Tuesday, ahead of the country's central bank policy meeting where it is expected to raise interest rates by a modest 25 basis points to bring down soaring inflation.

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to fall at the open on Tuesday, ahead of the country's central bank policy meeting where it is expected to raise interest rates by a modest 25 basis points to bring down soaring inflation.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 0.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2223 GMT.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters