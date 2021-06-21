Australia shares set to open higher on Wall Street boost, NZ rises

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australian shares were set to gain on Tuesday, taking positive cues from Wall Street which kick-started its week sharply higher as investors snapped up energy and other value stocks seen as likely outperforming as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on Tuesday, taking positive cues from Wall Street which kick-started its week sharply higher as investors snapped up energy and other value stocks seen as likely outperforming as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, an 8.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 1.8% in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,537.98 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru) ((Vasudha.Kaukuntla@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters