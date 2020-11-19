Australia shares set to open higher on mining gains; NZ down

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, likely led by a rise in heavyweight iron ore mining stocks on surging prices of the commodity, although gains may be capped amid rising worries over surging COVID-19 cases and lockdowns.

Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures jumped to contract highs on Thursday, driven by concerns about supply of the steelmaking raw material from Australia and optimism around demand as steel prices picked up in China.

Broader sentiment may be subdued, however, as Asian markets take stock of a lacklustre session on Wall Street driven by bleak jobs data and mounting worries of shutdowns in the United States amid surging coronavirus cases.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4% or 25 points, a 15.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 2129 GMT.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney) ((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.