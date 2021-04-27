Australia shares set to open higher on gains in mining stocks

Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in the country's prominent mining stocks on the back of a rally in iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2% a 12.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,631.97 in early trade.

