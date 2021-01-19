Australia shares set to open higher on further U.S. stimulus hopes

By Soumyajit Saha

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday following a robust Wall Street run, after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package to counter the pandemic-driven economic slump.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 53.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.75% in early trade.

