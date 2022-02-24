Australia shares set to open higher on Biden's address; NZ gains

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to rebound on Friday following their worst session since September 2020, after U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 2.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% in early trade. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.