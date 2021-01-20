Australia shares set to open higher on Biden inauguration, rising commodity prices

By Soumyajit Saha

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to gain on Thursday, tracking a rise on Wall Street after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president, while robust commodity prices will likely boost local mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 23.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade.

