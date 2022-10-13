Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open up sharply on Friday, after major indexes on Wall Street closed higher despite a disappointing consumer prices report, while stronger oil prices are expected to aid local energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 1.7%, a 102.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 10,906.65 points in early trade. (Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

