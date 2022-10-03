Australia shares set to open higher; NZ ticks up

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a jump on Wall Street overnight, while investors await a policy interest rate decision by the country's central bank later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 1.6%, a 97.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% by early trade.

