Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, ahead of a raft of domestic and global economic data over the week, with a push from U.S. President Joe Biden for a fresh $1.9 trillion stimulus aiding the risk sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 52.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.3% on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade on Monday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

