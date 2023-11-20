Australia shares set to open higher, NZ slips

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, as commodity stocks were likely to benefit from strong underlying prices, while investors awaited the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest policy meeting due later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3% higher, a 45.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.13% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,164.12 in early trade.

