Australia shares set to open higher, NZ shares fall

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Friday, rallying with global equities as traders saw no surprises in the latest U.S. inflation data and assessed comments from Federal Reserve officials on their monetary policy easing stance.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 18.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,695.6100 by 21:30 GMT.

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

