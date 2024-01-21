News & Insights

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 21, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking a record Wall Street finish on Friday coupled with a potential miner's rally on soaring iron-ore prices as investor sentiment found optimism around the prospect of interest rate cuts.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 3.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% at 11,682.10 points in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

