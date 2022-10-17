Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to gain at the open on Tuesday, after major indexes on Wall Street closed higher overnight, although weaker iron ore prices could drag mining stocks lower.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 58.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slumped 1.4% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 10,857.35 points in early trade. (Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.