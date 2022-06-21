Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street overnight, while local energy stocks are expected to benefit from rising oil prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 60.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.41% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 10,775.3 points by 2224 GMT.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

