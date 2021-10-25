Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge up on Tuesday, likely helped by gains in local miners and energy stocks on the back of upbeat commodity prices, and along with a positive Wall Street finish overnight.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.2%, a 3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% at close of session on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13129.3 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.