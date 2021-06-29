Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, as gains made in heavyweight technology firms propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq higher.

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, as gains made in heavyweight technology firms propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq higher.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 48.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trading.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More