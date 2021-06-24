Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, taking cues from record Wall Street highs overnight, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a Senate infrastructure deal.

Local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade.

