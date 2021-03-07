Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares were expected to open higher on Monday, after global markets rose last week as investors cheered better-than-expected jobs data from the United States.

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Monday, after global markets rose last week as investors cheered better-than-expected jobs data from the United States.

The local share price index futures rose 1.6%, a 107-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% lower on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% by 2120 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Srivatsav; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((aditya.srivastsav@thomsonreuters.com; 080 61822719;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More