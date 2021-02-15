Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, extending gains made in the previous session, as a jump in copper and oil prices was likely to keep domestic mining and energy stocks in positive territory.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, extending gains made in the previous session, as a jump in copper and oil prices was likely to keep domestic mining and energy stocks in positive territory.

The local share price index futures rose 0.32%, a 41.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.9% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More