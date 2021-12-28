Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, as investors look to shrug off the impact caused by Omicron-driven economic disruptions, while strong oil prices are expected to propel domestic energy stocks higher.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, an 88.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index settled 0.4% higher on Friday.

Financial markets in Australia and New Zealand were closed on Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28, for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trading.

