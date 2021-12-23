Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, likely boosted by energy and mining stocks due to higher prices of underlying commodities, while a Wall Street-led rally is expected to drive local tech stocks higher.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,903.01 points in early trade.

