Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, likely boosted by energy and mining stocks due to higher prices of underlying commodities, while a Wall Street-led rally is expected to drive local tech stocks higher.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,903.01 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.